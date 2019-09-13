Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of September 15 - 21 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (9/15): American Society for Radiation Oncology annual meeting, Chicago (4 days). Isoray (NYSEMKT:ISR): Cesium-131 for prostate cancer.

MONDAY (9/16): European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Barcelona (5 days). CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP): CRISPR editing of hESCs for the treatment of T1D. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX): Sotagliflozin data. Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT): Simplici-T1 study data.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI): KOL event on hematological programs.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY): Investor meeting, Chicago.

TUESDAY (9/17): European Pediatric Neurology Society Congress, Athens (5 days). Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE): Updated data on Lenti-D in cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

WEDNESDAY (9/18): FDA action date for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) nicotine oral spray as an aid for smoking cessation.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK): Analyst and Investor Day, Boston.

FRIDAY (9/20): International Liver Cancer Association Annual Conference, Chicago (3 days). Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF): Phase 2 data on Namodenoson in second-line HCC with cirrhosis.

American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting, Orlando (4 days). Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO): Six-month data from Phase 2b study of setrusumab in osteogenesis imperfecta.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV): Investor Day, NYC.