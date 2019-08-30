Pork market disruption expected to continue

Government officials in China say the devastating impact of the African Swine Fever on hogs in the nation won't impact trade negotiations with the U.S.

China is forecast by INTL FCStone to produce 38M tons of pork in 2019 and 34M tons in 2020 after producing 54M tons last year. Naturally, pork prices have soared in China and elsewhere off the supply disruption. Also in the mix, reports of African Swine Fever have cropped up in Eastern Europe.

Beijing confirmed earlier in the week it would seek to boost pork imports from non-U.S. sources, a move that could also be supportive of global pork pricing.

During the last Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) conference call, execs called the loss of China hogs due to African Swine Fever a "multi-year event" for the global protein market.

