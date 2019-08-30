Stocks add to rally, on pace for strong weekly gain

Stocks look to extend this week's strong showing, supported by the reprieve in U.S.-China trade tensions as well as some end-of-the-month rebalancing in front of a holiday weekend; S&P and Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

The three main indexes are poised to tally their biggest weekly gains since June after coming under immense selling pressure for much of the month due to heightening trade tensions and fears of a global recession.

European markets also are higher across the board, with Germany's DAX +1.2% , France's CAC +0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., Dell +13.3% and Campbell Soup +6.6% following earnings results, but Ulta Beauty -26.4% on disappointing results and guidance.

Most S&P 500 sectors are up between +0.2% (energy) and +0.6% (financials), while the materials sector leads, +1% .

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.54% and the 10-year yield flat at 1.52%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.47.