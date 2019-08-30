Filo Mining announces closing of C$40M financing

Filo Mining (OTCPK:FLMMF) has closed its previously announced bought deal financing as well as concurrent private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of ~C$40M.

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of ~7.3M common shares of Filo Mining were sold at a price of C$2.75/share, for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$20M.

Pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement, a total of ~7.3M Shares were sold at the issue price, for additional aggregate gross proceeds of ~C$20M.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds mainly for exploration and development of the Company's Filo del Sol project.