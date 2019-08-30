Boeing should seek stronger engineering oversight, internal review says

Boeing (BA +0.7% ) needs to reorganize its engineering reporting lines company-wide and ensure top officials including the CEO receive faster feedback about potential safety concerns from lower levels of the company, according to an internal company review following the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

The initial recommendations presented to Boeing's board also include potentially creating a new permanent committee to review aircraft design and development, Reuters reports.

The new initiatives come from a special board panel set up to review how Boeing develops and builds aircraft after the two crashes, and are intended to improve the transparency of engineering decisions and speed efforts to share safety information as widely and swiftly as possible across the company.