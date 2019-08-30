Inflation still lags Fed target and other nuggets from today's economic data

Aug. 30, 2019 10:17 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The core PCE price index, a number that we know the Fed watches closely rose 1.6% from a year ago in July, the same as in June and still below the Fed's 2.0% objective.
  • That may give the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee the rationale to cut interest rates again at its September meeting.
  • The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of a 25-basis-point cut in September at 95.8%, up from 94.6% yesterday and 91.5% a week ago.
  • Among other nuggets in July's personal income and outlays report by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, consumers increased spending by more than their disposable income rose:
  1. Real disposable income (measured in 2012 dollars) increased 0.1% vs. +0.3% in June.
  2. Consumer spending was strong -- personal consumption expenditures in 2012 dollars rose 0.4% in July, up from 0.2% in June.
  3. Real PCE increase of $56.9B reflects $36.4B rise in spending for goods and a $23.8B increase in spending for services.
  4. Recreational goods and vehicles was the leading contributor to the rise in spending for goods; within services, the largest contributor to the increase was household electricity and gas.
