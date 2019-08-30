Myovant rallying ahead of presentations and key milestone events
Aug. 30, 2019 10:22 AM ETMyovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), ABBVMYOV, ABBVBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Thinly traded Myovant Sciences (MYOV +0.1%) has rallied ~25% since August 6 when in reported fiscal Q1 results (calendar Q2) that included a pipeline update.
- Relugolix combo therapy for women with heavy menstrual bleeding and uterine fibroids: U.S. marketing application should be filed next quarter.
- Relugolix monotherapy in prostate cancer: Topline data from the Phase 3 HERO study should be available next quarter.
- Relugolix combo for endometriosis-related pain: Topline data from the Phase 3 SPIRIT 2 study should be available in Q1 2020, followed by results from SPIRIT 1 in Q2 2020.
- Relugolix will compete with AbbVie's (ABBV -0.2%) Orilissa (elagolix) for the treatment of endometriosis-related pain. AbbVie reported $18M in sales in Q2 after launching the 200 mg dose in late May.
- The company is scheduled to deliver corporate presentations at Citi's Biotech Conference in Boston on September 4, Baird's Healthcare Conference in New York on September 5 and BioCentury's Newsmakers Conference in New York on September 7.