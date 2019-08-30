Trump rails against Fed on strong dollar

"The Euro is dropping against the Dollar 'like crazy,' giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING!" the president Tweets.

Furthermore, President Trump, again contends that if the "Fed would cut, we would have one of the biggest Stock Market increases in a long time."

He also draws the conclusion that the Fed is the problem, not tariffs.

The euro is down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar at 0.906 per greenback. In the past three months, the euro has fallen by 1.2% against the dollar.

In another defense of his tariffs, Trump adds that "badly run and weak companies are smartly blaming these small Tariffs instead of themselves for bad management."

Euro ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE

U.S. dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU