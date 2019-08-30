Glencore receives conditional approval for its coal project in Australian state’s Hunter Valley

New coal mine has been approved by NSW’s Independent Planning Commission for Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLCNF +2.8% ) United Wambo coal project, however the condition includes that it aligns the business with Paris climate targets.

Glencore-Peabody’s $381M United Wambo project will expand an existing open-cut mining operation and develop a new open-cut mine to extract an additional 150M tonnes of coal for the next 23 years.

Both the companies said they were assessing the IPC approval and the conditions imposed which also included air quality, noise impacts and environmental rehabilitation.