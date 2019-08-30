Google researchers found mass iPhone hack attempt

Google (GOOG)(GOOGL -0.1% ) researchers uncovered a sustained, two-year campaign to hack large numbers of iPhones (AAPL -0.1% ).

The researchers "discovered a small collection of hacked websites" that exploited vulnerabilities in iOS. The names of the websites weren't disclosed.

Key quote: "Simply visiting the hacked site was enough for the exploit server to attack your device, and if it was successful, install a monitoring implant. We estimate that these sites receive thousands of visitors per week."

The implant could give hackers access to a user's contacts, photos, and location plus data from a number of apps.

Google informed Apple of the 14 total vulnerabilities on February 1. Apple quickly issued a software update.