Papua New Guinea opposition leader urges support for Total gas deal

Aug. 30, 2019 10:41 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), XOM, OISHF, NCMGFTTE, XOM, OISHFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Total (TOT +0.7%) edges higher after Papua New Guinea's opposition leader pressed Prime Minister Marape to back the Papua LNG gas deal with the company rather than seek changes and delay a $13B expansion of the country's gas exports.
  • The government earlier this month suddenly called for talks with TOT to revise the agreement, one of two needed for TOT and partners Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) to proceed with two major projects.
  • Opposition leader Patrick Pruaitch says earlier works on Papua LNG as well as the Newcrest Mining-led (OTCPK:NCMGF) Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project are the main factors behind hopes for returning the PNG economy to 4%-plus growth this year, which would be made extremely difficult if the Papua LNG deal is derailed.
