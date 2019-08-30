Papua New Guinea opposition leader urges support for Total gas deal
- Total (TOT +0.7%) edges higher after Papua New Guinea's opposition leader pressed Prime Minister Marape to back the Papua LNG gas deal with the company rather than seek changes and delay a $13B expansion of the country's gas exports.
- The government earlier this month suddenly called for talks with TOT to revise the agreement, one of two needed for TOT and partners Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) to proceed with two major projects.
- Opposition leader Patrick Pruaitch says earlier works on Papua LNG as well as the Newcrest Mining-led (OTCPK:NCMGF) Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project are the main factors behind hopes for returning the PNG economy to 4%-plus growth this year, which would be made extremely difficult if the Papua LNG deal is derailed.