FB's internal review doubted disinformation actions
Aug. 30, 2019
- An internal Facebook (FB -0.4%) review shows the company wasn't able to uncover and stop the spread of malicious and false information after the assassination of Brazilian politician Marielle Franco in March 2018.
- FB relied on third parties and the media to flag issues ahead of that fall's election because it lacked tools for "proactive detection" of certain problems.
- At the time, Facebook execs touted its Brazil efforts as evidence the platform was making progress with disinformation control.
- Execs now say the Brazil documents were an early internal appraisal, and FB's defenses have strengthened considerably since the report was written in August 2018.
- Source: WSJ, viewing the documents.