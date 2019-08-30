FB's internal review doubted disinformation actions

Aug. 30, 2019 10:45 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • An internal Facebook (FB -0.4%) review shows the company wasn't able to uncover and stop the spread of malicious and false information after the assassination of Brazilian politician Marielle Franco in March 2018.
  • FB relied on third parties and the media to flag issues ahead of that fall's election because it lacked tools for "proactive detection" of certain problems.
  • At the time, Facebook execs touted its Brazil efforts as evidence the platform was making progress with disinformation control.
  • Execs now say the Brazil documents were an early internal appraisal, and FB's defenses have strengthened considerably since the report was written in August 2018.
  • Source: WSJ, viewing the documents.
