Sasol investors seeking ouster of co-CEO Cornell - Bloomberg

Sasol (SSL +2.1% ) has been asked by some of South Africa's biggest fund managers to consider executive changes including ousting co-CEO Stephen Cornell due to cost overruns at the company's flagship project, Bloomberg reports.

Investors including Allan Gray Ltd. and Coronation Fund Managers want management to take responsibility for the escalation in costs at SSL's $13B Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana, according to the report.

Some investors reportedly also question the need for co-CEOs and have suggested that Cornell leave and Bongani Nqwababa be retained, noting that Cornell has been more involved in the Lake Charles project and is paid more than Nqwababa.