FDA/CDC team up with states to investigate e-cig link to respiratory disease

The FDA announces that it, the CDC and state and local health officials are investigating cases of respiratory disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigs), adding that it recently learned of a death of an adult in Illinois who had been hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness after using an e-cig product.

As of August 27, 215 possible cases have been reported from 25 states. Additional reports of pulmonary illness are also being investigated.

