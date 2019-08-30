Stocks slide into the red as consumer sentiment dims

Stocks erase their early gains, with consumer discretionary and energy declines weighing on the stock averages.

The reversal took hold after the August UMich consumer sentiment index posted its biggest decline since 2012, with about a third of respondents spontaneously mentioning tariffs as a worry.

The Nasdaq slides 0.6% , the S&P 500 slips 0.3% , and the Dow falls 0.2% . Earlier in the session, the Dow had risen as much as 1.4%, the Nasdaq as much as 0.6%, and the S&P 500 as much as 0.5%.

President Trump defended the tariffs, saying the problem is the Fed for keeping interest rates too high, which keeps the U.S. dollar strong.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, consumer discretionary ( -0.6% ), energy ( -0.3% ), information technology ( -0.3% ), and communications services ( -0.3% ) are declining, while industrials ( +0.5% ) and materials ( +0.5% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil sinks 3.5% to $54.70 per barrel.

The CBOE Volatility Index rises 4.8% to 18.73.

Gold creeps up 0.1% to $1,538.00 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 1.509%, while the 2-year yield falls 1 bp to 1.524%; so, still inverted.