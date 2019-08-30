Opgen up 17% after 1:20 stock split

Ultra-thinly traded Opgen (OPGN +16.5% ) is up a 59x surge in volume on the heels of a 1:20 reverse split of its common stock executed yesterday aimed at regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price ($1) listing requirement.

On August 19, it received a notice from Nasdaq that it currently fails to meet its listing requirement for minimum stockholders' equity ($2.5M), including alternative standards of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations. It has 45 days to submit a plan to regain compliance, which it intends to do. If accepted, it will have up to 180 days to demonstrate said compliance.

A capital raise appears likely since this will be the way the company will increase stockholders' equity (additional paid-in capital). At the end of June, it had $3.1M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed ($5.8M) in H1.