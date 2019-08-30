Farmers National Banc acquires Maple Leaf Financial its subsidiary, Geauga Savings Bank

Farmers National Banc (FMNB -1.4% ) holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, and Maple Leaf Financial, Inc., holding company for Geauga Savings Bank, have entered into an agreement and plan of merger.

Each shareholder of Maple Leaf may elect to receive either $640/share in cash or 45.5948 of Farmers’ common shares.

Based on Farmers’ closing share price of $13.73 on August 29, 2019, the transaction is valued at ~$39.6M. Farmers expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share for the first full year of operation.

Upon completion, Geauga will be merged with and into Farmers National Bank and Geauga branches will become branches of Farmers National Bank. Farmers estimates it will have ~$2.7B in assets and 42 locations throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Transaction is expected to close in 4Q19 or 1Q20.