Opioid makers under pressure after Allergan settlement

Certain opioid painkiller makers are under pressure in apparent response to Allergan's agreement to pay $5M to settle all claims connected to the federal suit in Ohio related to the opioid epidemic, a situation that the company had relatively little to do with. Investors appear to perceive that this bodes ill for drug makers with more prominent roles in the crisis.

Selected tickers: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -1.4% ), Mallinckrodt (MNK -16.1% ), Endo International (ENDP -4.5% ), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -4.6% )