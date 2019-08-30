Opioid makers under pressure after Allergan settlement

Certain opioid painkiller makers are under pressure in apparent response to Allergan's agreement to pay $5M to settle all claims connected to the federal suit in Ohio related to the opioid epidemic, a situation that the company had relatively little to do with. Investors appear to perceive that this bodes ill for drug makers with more prominent roles in the crisis.
Selected tickers: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -1.4%), Mallinckrodt (MNK -16.1%), Endo International (ENDP -4.5%), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -4.6%)
Drug wholesalers are all up: AmerisourceBergen (ABC +0.3%), McKesson (MCK +0.4%), Cardinal Health (CAH +2.3%)
