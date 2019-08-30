Nickel jumps to four-year highs as Indonesia brings forward export ban

Nickel prices soar to their highest levels in more than four years after Indonesia, the world's top producer of the metal, said it would ban exports of raw ore in December, sooner than traders had expected.

Refined nickel futures jumped more than 9% to $17,935/mt on the LME following multiple media reports that the energy and mineral resources minister said Indonesia will bring forward a planned 2022 ban in an effort to attract more processing business rather than just exporting raw materials.

Analysts say the ban almost certainly will push the global market in refined nickel to a deficit.

Other factors also are contributing to nickel shortages, including concerns that a recent waste spill at a Papua New Guinea plant could cause the closure of the facility, which produces 32.5K mt/year of nickel.

Longer term, nickel consumption is expected to rise as governments around the world seek to clean up dirty city air, raising demand for electric vehicles.

Potentially relevant tickers include VALE, RIO, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:SOUHY, XME, PICK, JJN