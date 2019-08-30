Good news/bad news: Mixed economic messages, but roughly balanced

Among this week's crop of newly reaped data points, two reports released today illustrate the mixed messages the economy is sending -- consumer spending in July came in better than the average estimate but the UMich consumer sentiment gauge turned unexpectedly dimmer in August. Another point to note: July's personal income rose only 0.1% while consumer spending increased 0.6%, a trend that's not sustainable. Overall, the picture looks roughly balanced between exceeding expectations and falling short, with perhaps a slight bias to the stronger-than-expected side. Stronger-than-expected: As measured by the Conference Board, consumer confidence in August clocked in at 135.1, beating 130.0 expected, but weaker than 135.8 in July.

Chicago PMI rose to 50.4 in August, exceeding the 47.5 estimate and July's reading of 44.4. August Richmond Fed manufacturing survey surprises with a positive reading -- +1 vs. -4 consensus and -12 in July. August Dallas Fed manufacturing survey swung to +2.7 from -6.3 in July and came in better than the -3.0 consensus, production, capacity utilization, and new orders all improved from the previous month. Consumer spending in July increased by 0.6% M/M, just over the consensus for a 0.5% rise and compared with the 0.3% increase in June; however income trailed estimates (see below); inflation came in as expected. July durable goods report posted a healthy 2.1% increase, far stronger than the 1.2% expected and a quicker pace than the 1.8% rise in June (however, June’s number was revised down from 2.0%). International trade in goods deficit narrowed unexpectedly in July, to $72.34B vs. the $74B consensus and compares with the revised $74.16B deficit in June.

In-line: July personal consumption expenditure price index rose +0.2% M/M and core PCE price index rose by the same amount, both meeting estimates; on a Y/Y basis core PCE price index increased 1.6%, still under the Fed’s 2% objective.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.2% to $679.4B in July, matching consensus and vs. 0.2% prior. The second reading on Q2 GDP was revised to +2.0% from the prior estimate of +2.1%; matches +2.0% consensus.

Weaker-than-expected: August UMich consumer sentiment unexpectedly dimmed to 89.8 from 92.1 in July, the largest monthly decline in almost seven years; compares with 92.3 consensus. Apprehension over rising tariffs were spontaneously mentioned by a third of the respondents.

Initial jobless claims increased more than expected, up 4K, to 215K vs the 213K expected; continuous claims also exceeded consensus, up 22K to 1.698M vs. 1.680M expected. July personal income increased +0.1% M/M vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.5% in June. July pending home sales fell 2.5% to 105.6, vs. -0.3% estimate and backtracking from the 2.8% gain in June. June FHFA housing price index increase of 0.2% compares with +0.3% consensus and +0.2% increased in May. June S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index was flat vs. May, less than the +0.2% consensus; the Y/Y change +2.1% also failed to impress as +2.3% was expected.