Activists press Groupon for sale or buyback amid slump - WSJ
Aug. 30, 2019 12:37 PM ETGRPN, IAC, BKNG, YELPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Activist investors are pressing Groupon (GRPN -0.6%) for action, the WSJ says, after shares have fallen deep below an all-time high, reached just a couple of weeks after it went public in 2011.
- Shares are in an August swoon, down 21% over the past month, and have fallen 44.4% over the past year.
- And investors and activist groups are boosting positions or aligning with major shareholders to build influence, according to the report. Trading volume has risen to about 30% above 90-day average.
- Chapman Capital has been building up a 1.5% stake in recent weeks and is working to get allies to press for a company sale or at least a $100M buyback. “People are coming around to my view,” says founder Robert Chapman.
- Groupon, meanwhile, has reportedly rejected offers to go private in the past couple of years. D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte sees potential in bids from IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC -0.6%) or Booking Holdings (BKNG +0.3%), along with a scenario that would combine it with Yelp (YELP +0.1%).