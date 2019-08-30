More on Santacruz Silver Q2 earnings

Santacruz Silver (OTCPK:SZSMF +4% ) in Q2, realized an average silver price of $14.66/ounce, down 11% Y/Y and 3% sequentially.

Recorded a net loss of $1.14M compared to net income of $3.3M last year that includes a debt forgiveness amount of $2.6M and gross profit from mine services of $2.01M.

Mining revenues jumped from 1.5M to $3.2M due to 139% increase in the silver equivalent ounces sold, offset by an lower realized prices.

Cash cost per ounce was $16.09/payable ounce of silver sold, down 51%, reflecting improved head grade and metal recoveries at Veta Grande as well as improved head grade at Rosario; AISC per ounce was $18.37 down 50%

The company expects results from operations to improve in Q3 2019 and thereafter, on higher production from Veta Grande.

Previously: Santacruz Silver Mining reports Q2 results (Aug. 30)