CMBS exposure to Dorian totals ~$6.9B, Morgan Stanley says

256 commercial mortgage-backed securities totaling ~$6.9B have potential exposure to Hurricane Dorian, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

Securities are backed by properties in an NOAA flood hazard zone with greater than 50% chance of being affected by Dorian's track (as of 8 AM on Aug. 29).

Most exposed property type is retail with 106 CMBS loans totaling $3.2B due to a few large loans including Aventura mall; represents 46% of total exposure.

2018 vintage is most exposed with 54 loans totaling $3.1B.

Largest exposure by balance in $850M GMMS 2018-FBLU backed by the Fountainbleau Miami Beach.

ETFs: PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS