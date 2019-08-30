Harte Gold plans to bolster management; provides financing update

Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF +7%) announced that it is overhauling its management, with a search for a new CEO, CFO and COO under way; new CEO should be appointed by October 28.
Under the terms of the agreement with Appian, Harte would issue 3.95M warrants at an exercise price of $0.35, expiring on August 28, 2022.
Appian already has ~25% stake in Harte and following the transaction, it would own ~27%.
Board renewal process as also under way; Stephen Roman resigned from his position of CEO, and would continue to serve on the board; two new independent directors would be appointed.
Additionally, the company terminated its previously announced financing from Echelon Wealth Partners of C$6M.
