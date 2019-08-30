U.S. rig count tallies back-to-back big drop

The count of total active drilling rigs in the U.S. tumbles by another 12 to 904, after falling by 19 a week earlier, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs accounted for the entire loss, shedding 12 to 742 after dropping 16 in the previous week; gas rigs held steady at 162.

WTI crude oil, already sharply lower, is little changed by the data, -2.5% to $55.31/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX