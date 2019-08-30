Vical approves reverse stock split and merger with Brickell

Aug. 30, 2019 1:30 PM ETBBIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vical (VICL -20%) approves the proposal to merge with Brickell Biotech and the transaction is expected to close on August 31, 2019.
  • Vical expects to change its name from “Vical Incorporated” to “Brickell Biotech, Inc.”
  • Also, its stock expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol “BBI” on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
  • Vical has also determined, that the reverse stock split of common stock will be effected at a ratio of 1-for-7 and is expected to be completed immediately prior to the consummation of the Merger.
