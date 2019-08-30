Comcast to drop Starz channels from main lineup - report

Comcast (CMCSA -0.1% ) has told Lionsgate (LGF.A -6.2% , LGF.B -5.7% ) that it will drop Starz and Starz Encore from its main lineup, The Information reports.

That's a move that could cut about a third of Starz's U.S. subscribers in a fell swoop. It would be the latest in an ongoing series of shuffles as major new streaming services prepare to launch, including one from Comcast's NBCUniversal.

Comcast will make the move at year-end, according to the report.

Starz accounted for about 70% of Lions Gate Entertainment's profits last year.