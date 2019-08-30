Stock rebound fizzles

The three major U.S. averages fluctuate as consumer sentiment dips and President Trumps tweets about tariffs, the euro, and the Fed.

The Nasdaq falls 0.4% , the S&P 500 edges down 0.1% , and the Dow is flat.

During the final session of the month, the Nasdaq composite has fluctuated between +0.6% and -0.7%, the S&P has ranged between +0.5% and - 0.4%, and the Dow between +0.6% and -0.3%.

The so-called "fear index", the Cboe Volatility Index, rises 3.8% to 18.56.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ) and communication services ( -0.4% ) decline the most, while materials ( +0.6% ), financials ( +0.6% ) and industrials ( +0.5% ) make the biggest gains.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.524%, while the 2-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.536%.

Crude oil falls 2.9% to $55.04 per barrel.