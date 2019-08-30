Credit Suisse warns on B&G Foods

B&G Foods (BGS -5.8% ) falls after Credit Suisse warns on weaker retail sales trend for the company's frozen business.

"We believe that consensus estimates for 2019 and 2020 will need to revise lower if these trends continue. We now expect an -0.4% organic sales decline for 2019 and an -0.5% decline in 2020 (from -0.2% and 0% previously)," advises CS.

More from CS: "Our tracking data indicates that retail sales in measured channels slipped to a 1.8% decline in the 4-week period ending 8/10/19 and a 0.9% decline in the 12-week as the company’s frozen Green Giant business began to face difficult comparisons to last year’s aggressive distribution gains."

The firm lowers the price target on Underperform-rated BGS to $17 from $19. The target is well below the sell-side consensus PT of $23.22.