Google contractors move to unionize

The majority of Google (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.3% ) contractors with a Philadelphia-based contractor called HCL America have signed cards seeking representation with the United Steel Workers union.

Assisted by the Pittsburgh Association of Technical Professions, the contractors are asking the National Labor Relations Board for a vote on representation.

HCL says its 90 employees "work side-by-side with those of the giant corporation for far less compensation and few, if any, of the perks."

Next, the NLRB will determine if the cards/signatures qualify and then will schedule a representation election.