Airbus drops out of Canada fighter jet competition

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.8% ) has pulled out of the race to replace Canada's aging fleet of CF-18 jet fighters, boosting the chances of Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.6% ).

Airbus, which was pitching its Eurofighter Typhoon, notified Canada's government today that it would not submit a bid, citing onerous security requirements and a late decision to dilute the rules for how much bidders would have to invest in Canada.

Airbus and other contenders, including Boeing (BA +0.8% ) with its Super Hornet, already had complained the government appeared to be tilting the race in favor of LMT's F-35 plane, which the Royal Canadian Air Force wants.

The Canadian government, which launched the long-delayed competition last month, says the contract is worth C$15B-C$19B.