Fang Holdings -3.2% after Q2 earnings

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is off 3.2% after its earnings missed profit expectations in Q2.

The company swung to a net profit of $4.2M from a year-ago loss of $53.5M, and grew comparable revenues 6.8% to $67.6M thanks to gains in marketing services.

Costs of revenue dropped to $8.3M from $8.4M, and operating expenses dropped by 53% to $30.3M, mainly due to a decrease in bad debt and staff costs.

That brought a swing to operating profit of $29M vs. a year-ago loss of $9.6M.

Revenue breakout: Marketing services, $32.5M (up 19.3%); Listing services, $19.2M (down 26%); Leads generation, $10.8M (up 290.2%); Financial services, $2.6M (down 3.2%).

It still expects net income to be positive for the full fiscal year.

