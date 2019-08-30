Brookfield's characterization of G&W deal differs by audience - FT opinion piece

In a Financial Times opinion piece, columnist John Dizard questions Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' (BIP +0.1% ) approach in characterizing its proposed $8.4B acquisition of Gennesee & Wyoming (GWR) to regulators.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.3% ), which controls BIP, filed a notice of exemption with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to forego the regulatory's review and approval requirements, describing itself and its acquisition vehicle DJP as an "alternative asset manager."

When BIP CEO Sam Pollock announced the deal, though, he called the acquisition "a significant addition to our global rail platform" and noted the company's "significant experience owning and operating rail, ports, and other large-scale transportation infrastructure businesses.

He also points to a complaint filed to the Western Australian government by CBH Group about Brookfield's Arc Infrastruture-managed rail network saying CBH couldn't achieve operating efficiencies due to "the railway owner's attempts to extract higher prices."

"Due to a lack of transparency around issues as access pricing and performance standards, there is also considerable uncertainty over how these access fees are being expended," CBH told the government.