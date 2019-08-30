Account of Twitter CEO hacked (updated)

Aug. 30, 2019 4:06 PM ETTWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • The latest news in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) security comes straight from the top: The account of CEO Jack Dorsey has apparently been compromised.
  • Erratic tweets and retweets including racial slurs and bomb threats are appearing on Dorsey's feed.
  • Updated 4:06 p.m.: "We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened," says Twitter's communications account.
  • Updated 4:19 p.m: TWTR is down 0.3% after hours.
  • Updated 6:03 p.m.: Twitter says Dorsey's account is now secure and there's "no indication that Twitter's systems have been compromised."
