Aug. 30, 2019 4:14 PM ET Smiths Group plc (SMGKF), BX, SMGKF
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Cinven are said to be among buyout firms weighing bids for the medical equipment business of U.K.'s Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGKF) conglomerate, Bloomberg reports.
- The PE firms are in early talks with banks as they consider making offers for the business, which makes patient monitors and drug delivery systems used in ambulances, hospitals, and care homes.
- Smiths Group's plan to combine the medical business with ICU Medical collapsed last year. Though Smiths announced details of a listing of the unit in March, it's open to considering offers, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- No final decisions are made and there's no guaranty that the PE firms will make formal offers, they said.
- Smiths Medical posted sales of GBP 885M ($1.08B) for the year through July 2018.