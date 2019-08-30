Monitronics emerges from Chapter 11, merges with Ascent Capital

  • Monitronics International, home security and alarm monitoring company, has emerged from Chapter 11 protection and merged with Ascent Capital Group (OTC:ASCMA), completing its financial recapitalization.
  • As a result, EQT Credit -- the credit arm of investment firm EQT Partners -- and Brigade Capital Management will be Monitronics' biggest shareholders.
  • Trading of new Monitronics shares is expected to begin on or before Sept. 4, 2019 under the ticker "SCTY".
  • During the Chapter 11 process, Monitronics eliminated $885M of debt.
  • Ascent Capital rose 5.6% to close at 82 cents today.
