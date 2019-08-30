Stocks finish volatile month on quiet note

Aug. 30, 2019 4:30 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor55 Comments
  • Stocks gave up early gains to finish little changed in lackluster pre-holiday trading, nevertheless wrapping up a volatile month with a strong showing for the week.
  • Negative considerations for the market included a stronger U.S. dollar, which could pose trouble for the earnings prospects of U.S. multinational companies, and a downward revision to consumer sentiment, which could reflect a threat to discretionary spending amid the ongoing trade dispute.
  • Despite the muddled finish, the three major market indexes notched their best weekly gains since June, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing 3%, 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively.
  • For the month of August, however, the Dow dropped 1.7%, the S&P shed 1.8% and the Nasdaq gave up 2.6%.
  • More striking was the downward lurch in interest rates: At the end of August, The 10-year Treasury yields just 1.50% after yielding 2.02% at the end of July, and the yield on 30-year Treasurys fell to 1.96% from 2.53%.
  • Today, the market struggled to find direction amid missing leadership from the biggest names in the S&P consumer discretionary (-0.6%), communication services (-0.1%) and information technology (flat) sectors, where the materials (+0.7%), industrials (+0.4%) and financials (+0.4%) groups provided some support for the broader market.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil futures fell 2.8% to settle at $55.10/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.