Stocks finish volatile month on quiet note
Aug. 30, 2019 4:30 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor55 Comments
- Stocks gave up early gains to finish little changed in lackluster pre-holiday trading, nevertheless wrapping up a volatile month with a strong showing for the week.
- Negative considerations for the market included a stronger U.S. dollar, which could pose trouble for the earnings prospects of U.S. multinational companies, and a downward revision to consumer sentiment, which could reflect a threat to discretionary spending amid the ongoing trade dispute.
- Despite the muddled finish, the three major market indexes notched their best weekly gains since June, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing 3%, 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively.
- For the month of August, however, the Dow dropped 1.7%, the S&P shed 1.8% and the Nasdaq gave up 2.6%.
- More striking was the downward lurch in interest rates: At the end of August, The 10-year Treasury yields just 1.50% after yielding 2.02% at the end of July, and the yield on 30-year Treasurys fell to 1.96% from 2.53%.
- Today, the market struggled to find direction amid missing leadership from the biggest names in the S&P consumer discretionary (-0.6%), communication services (-0.1%) and information technology (flat) sectors, where the materials (+0.7%), industrials (+0.4%) and financials (+0.4%) groups provided some support for the broader market.
- U.S. WTI crude oil futures fell 2.8% to settle at $55.10/bbl.