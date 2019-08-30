Aspen Insurance calls $125M of notes for redemption

Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) will redeem $125M of 6.00% notes due 2020.

Redemption date will be Sept. 30, 2019.

Redemption price will be equal to the greater of: 100% of the principal amount of notes being redeemed; or the sum of the present values of remaining scheduled payments on the notes (excluding accrued interest) discounted to the redemption date using a defined treasury rate plus 45 basis points.

Announces dividend on newly issued 5.625% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares of $191.40 per share, equivalent to 19.14 cents per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th interest in a 2019 preference share.