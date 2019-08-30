Focus Financial -1.6% after filing shelf registration

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) falls 1.6% in after-hours trading after filing a shelf registration covering a potential offering of class A common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, subscription rights, and/or units.

Use of proceeds: general corporate purposes. This may include additions to working capital, repayment or refinancing of existing debt or other corporate obligations, financing of capital expenditures and acquisitions, and investment in existing and future projects.

Focus said in a statement it doesn't plan to issue any securities under the registration statement in the near term.