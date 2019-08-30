Buckeye's Laurel pipeline to start two-way flows October 1

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) says it plans to start two-way flows on Oct. 1 at its Laurel refined products pipeline, after the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission approved its settlement with refiners and fuel retailers.

The deal bans BPL from seeking a full reversal of the Laurel system for seven years and prevents expansions of bidirectional service for five years, but the ban could end earlier under certain stipulations.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has not yet ruled on the proposed deal, although the settlement says BPL "may commence west-to-east service" by Oct. 1 "even if the FERC and/or PUC have not yet approved the settlement."

The new eastbound flows would be ~40K bbl/day, the company has said.