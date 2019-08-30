Dominion seeks to make all Virginia school buses electric by 2030
Aug. 30, 2019 1:05 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Dominion Energy (D -0.2%) unveils an initiative to transition all Virginia school buses in its service territory to electric power from from diesel fuel by 2030.
- The utility says it wants to have 50 buses operating by the end of 2020 and 1,000 in 2025, with the third phase of the program reaching 100% electric buses by 2030.
- Dominion will pay the price difference between an electric school bus and a diesel one, as well as the cost of charging infrastructure; the initial rollout is expected to cost $13.5M.
- The utility would benefit from the electric buses by using their batteries when the buses are not being used to store excess energy to feed back into the grid during periods of high demand.
- Dominion says the project, if implemented, would be the largest deployment of electric buses in the U.S.