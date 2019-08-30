More opposition to Liberty Global's Swiss sale - Reuters

Opponents of Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) deal to sell its Swiss UPC business to Sunrise Communications have a couple more allies in trying to shut down the transaction.

At least two big Sunrise investors have joined top shareholder Freenet (OTC:FRTAY) to oppose the deal, Reuters reports, and a third is expressing reservations as well.

Freenet owns nearly 25%, and could easily scuttle the deal if it gets enough allies to deny a simple majority.

Liberty meanwhile has said it's committed to finishing the $6.5B transaction as agreed.