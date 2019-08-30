University of California sues Abbott over probiotic

The University of California has sued Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) over a plan to include a probiotic in Similac infant formula, Bloomberg reports.

The University says the move infringes a patent developed by UC-Davis researchers who founded Evolve Biosystems.

Evolve says it developed a way to correct newborn gut dysbiosis, a bacterial imbalance that it says is growing more prevalent.

Abbott last year began talks to include Evolve's Evivo product in Similac but broke them off to focus on its own offering, according to the report.