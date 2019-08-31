Amazon.com set to make European TV push - Bloomberg

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to push its TV business into more of Europe, looking to grab viewer share, Bloomberg reports.

The company's set to detail expansion plans at a European event next week, according to the report.

It will introduce its Fire TV to handful of new markets, and expand its footprint in existing markets like the UK and Germany.

Along with helping to boost its Prime Video service, Amazon hopes for the move to amp up its fight with Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to become the de facto cable box of the cord-cutter era. Roku has a foothold in Western Europe but still derives almost all of its users and sales from North America.