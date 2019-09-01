Trade war ratchets up another notch

U.S. retailers will be a focus on Wall Street this week as the Trump administration today slapped tariffs on roughly $110B in Chinese imports.

The 15% duty hits consumer goods ranging from footwear and apparel to home textiles and certain technology products like the Apple Watch.

In retaliation, China imposed extra 5% and 10% tariffs on some American goods, including U.S. crude oil, marking the first time the commodity has been targeted since the trade war started more than a year ago.

What's next? Face-to-face talks between Chinese and American negotiators in September are still happening "as of now," President Trump told reporters on Friday before going to Camp David.