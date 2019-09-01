Top News | U.S. Economy

Trade war ratchets up another notch

|By:, SA News Editor

U.S. retailers will be a focus on Wall Street this week as the Trump administration today slapped tariffs on roughly $110B in Chinese imports.

The 15% duty hits consumer goods ranging from footwear and apparel to home textiles and certain technology products like the Apple Watch.

In retaliation, China imposed extra 5% and 10% tariffs on some American goods, including U.S. crude oil, marking the first time the commodity has been targeted since the trade war started more than a year ago.

What's next? Face-to-face talks between Chinese and American negotiators in September are still happening "as of now," President Trump told reporters on Friday before going to Camp David.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox