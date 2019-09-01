China’s factory activity contracts further

Pointing to a bigger slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, manufacturing activity in China shrank in August for the fourth consecutive month amid trade war pressure and sluggish domestic demand.

The Purchasing Managers' Index slipped to 49.5 vs. 49.7 in July, below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The persistent weakness could fuel expectations that Beijing needs to roll out stimulus more quickly, and more aggressively, to weather its biggest downturn in decades.

