Macau casino revenue falls sharply

Macau gross gaming revenue dropped 8.6% Y/Y to 24.3B patacas ($3.0B) in August, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The GGR haul missed the expectation of analysts for a decline of around 4%. A slowing Chinese economy, Typhoon Lekima and the protests in Hong Kong are all believed to have held back traffic at Macau casinos during the month.

YTD Macau GRR is down 1.9% to 198B patacas. Looking ahead to the balance of the year, some of the GGR comparisons will be easier for the Macau players to match.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.