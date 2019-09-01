Hong Kong protesters target airport

The latest clashes in Hong Kong on Saturday saw police fire tear gas and water cannons while pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs, plunging the Asian financial hub into its worst crisis in decades.

Thousands of protesters then blocked roads and public transport links to the Hong Kong airport on Sunday, though planes were still taking off and landing.

Tourist numbers have plummeted in recent weeks and international trade fairs canceled as the Chinese-ruled territory faces its first recession in a decade.

