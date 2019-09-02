American extends MAX cancellations until December

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is extending cancellations of Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX flights through Dec. 3, but remains confident that the aircraft will be cleared to fly again for the Christmas travel season.

It move follows a similar step by United Airlines, which on Friday said it would take the planes out of its schedule until Dec. 19, while Southwest Airlines - the largest 737 Max customer in the U.S. - has removed the planes from its schedules until early January.

Regulators haven't said when they expect the planes to take to the skies, but even after they sign off, airline executives have said it will take more than a month for them to make Boeing’s software changes and to train their pilots.