Argentina imposes currency controls

The spiraling economic crisis in Argentina has prompted the central bank to slap currency controls on businesses after the peso lost more than a quarter of its value since primary elections last month.

Exporters will face limits of five days to repatriate foreign currency, while institutions will need authorization of the bank to buy dollars in the forex market, except in the case of foreign trade.

The decision reverses one of the first big achievements of President Macri who removed strict capital controls after taking power in December 2015. The restrictions had prompted the MSCI index to strip Argentina of its status as an emerging market, demoting it to a frontier market.

ETFs: ARGT